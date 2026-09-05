FC Goa Welcomes Back Spanish Star Jorge Ortiz for 2026-27 Season

FC Goa has officially announced the return of Spanish forward Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, who re-signs with the club for the 2026-27 season under a one-year contract. Ortiz, previously a standout player for FC Goa, scored 16 goals and established himself as a key component of the team's attacking line-up.

Ortiz is known for his technical skill, creativity, and ability to play directly, all of which perfectly align with the Gaurs' strategic approach. The forward's experience will enhance the squad's quality and versatility in the attacking third of the pitch, according to Lokesh Bherwani, FC Goa's Director of Football.

Head Coach Gouramangi Singh also expressed enthusiasm about Ortiz's return, noting his significant contributions during his earlier tenure. Ortiz himself voiced excitement about rejoining, emphasizing his affection for the club and dedication to achieving its objectives. Fans can expect Ortiz to play a crucial role in FC Goa's pursuit of success this season.