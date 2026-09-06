Bird Flock Sparks Polish Airspace Alarm

Poland's airspace was momentarily disrupted when radar systems mistook a large flock of birds for a potential border violation from Belarus. This led the Polish military to deploy helicopters for verification. Once clarified, air operations resumed at Rzeszow Airport, following a brief suspension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 18:36 IST
Bird Flock Sparks Polish Airspace Alarm
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Authorities in Poland reported on Sunday that a suspected airspace violation was actually caused by a large flock of birds appearing on radar, originating from the Belarusian border.

This incident led to the Polish military scrambling helicopters as they sought to verify potential airspace breaches, detected by radar systems shortly after noon local time.

Poland’s air traffic authority, PANSA, announced on X that Rzeszow Airport in southeastern Poland resumed operations following a temporary suspension to accommodate military responses.

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