Dramatic Crash Halts Italian Grand Prix: Leclerc's High-Speed Impact at Parabolica

The Italian F1 Grand Prix saw an abrupt halt after a significant crash by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc at Parabolica. Despite the high-speed incident, Leclerc was unharmed after a medical check. The race faced further delays due to grid misalignments, with eventual restart proceedings involving Mercedes' George Russell taking the lead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 19:34 IST
Dramatic Crash Halts Italian Grand Prix: Leclerc's High-Speed Impact at Parabolica
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The Italian Formula One Grand Prix faced a significant interruption on Sunday when Ferrari's Charles Leclerc crashed heavily at Parabolica on the second lap. Despite the frightening incident, the driver emerged from the wreckage unharmed after assessment at the Monza medical center.

The crash resulted in a lengthy pause as safety crews rebuilt the damaged tyre barriers, with racing resuming after a half-hour delay. George Russell, driving for Mercedes, took the lead as competitors regrouped for the restart.

The race dynamics further complicated when racing resumed; issues such as a grid misalignment involving Yuki Tsunoda caused an aborted start. Meanwhile, an aggressive start had seen Lewis Hamilton make contact under pressure, dropping from fourth to 11th place after entering the gravel.

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