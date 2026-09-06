Iran is ramping up its efforts to address economic woes exacerbated by relentless U.S. sanctions while warning of retaliation if further attacked. Senior officials have emphasized that any attack on Iran's interests will now meet a swift, heavy response.

The ongoing conflict remains deadlocked after a preliminary June ceasefire unraveled. U.S.-Israel military actions, including the targeting of Iranian vessels, have resumed, stressing the fragile nature of the situation.

Facing currency instability, unemployment, and inflation, Iran's focus has shifted to domestic economic reforms. Leaders stress that the responsibility for economic improvement lies within the country's borders, not influenced by foreign sanctions.