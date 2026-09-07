Rising Tensions: Israeli Strikes on Southern Lebanon

Early Monday, Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon resulted in the deaths of at least eleven individuals, including two children and two medics, according to Lebanon's state news agency.

The strikes underline increased Israeli bombardment in recent days, despite a June ceasefire designed to halt hostilities with Lebanon's Hezbollah group. On Sunday, at least seven people died from Israeli attacks.

Following midnight, an Israeli warplane targeted a residential area in Kfar Rumman, killing nine. Meanwhile, an Israeli drone strike on a civilian vehicle claimed two medics' lives. The absence of prior evacuation warnings has raised international concerns and Israel's military is yet to comment.