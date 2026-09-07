Unveiling the Threat: Explosive Devices Targeting Germany's Power Grid
Authorities in Saxony, Germany have discovered 21 explosive devices as part of their probe into recent attacks on the electricity grid. The incidents have raised concerns about critical infrastructure vulnerability following a series of sabotage events, and a suspect remains at large.
Prosecutors in Saxony, eastern Germany, announced Monday that authorities have identified a total of 21 explosive devices linked to recent electricity grid attacks. The discoveries have heightened alertness among officials.
Over the weekend, investigators uncovered nine additional homemade explosives near high-voltage power lines south of the Graustein substation in Goerlitz, bringing the total number of explosives found to 21, according to a joint statement from police and prosecutors. Concerns about Germany's critical infrastructure vulnerability have surged following recent sabotage incidents attributed to a drone attack in Leipzig/Halle, for which the government officially blamed Russia.
German police revealed on Friday their search for a man claiming responsibility for last week's sabotage through mailed letters, after potential explosives were found at his residence. Meanwhile, an earlier fire at a Berlin transformer substation was attributed to technical issues, as per Police Commissioner Barbara Slowik Meisel. In a separate incident, Wesel police have initiated assessments after a security breach at another transformer substation.
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German Authorities on High Alert: 21 Explosive Devices Found