Unveiling the Threat: Explosive Devices Targeting Germany's Power Grid

Prosecutors in Saxony, eastern Germany, announced Monday that authorities have identified a total of 21 explosive devices linked to recent electricity grid attacks. The discoveries have heightened alertness among officials.

Over the weekend, investigators uncovered nine additional homemade explosives near high-voltage power lines south of the Graustein substation in Goerlitz, bringing the total number of explosives found to 21, according to a joint statement from police and prosecutors. Concerns about Germany's critical infrastructure vulnerability have surged following recent sabotage incidents attributed to a drone attack in Leipzig/Halle, for which the government officially blamed Russia.

German police revealed on Friday their search for a man claiming responsibility for last week's sabotage through mailed letters, after potential explosives were found at his residence. Meanwhile, an earlier fire at a Berlin transformer substation was attributed to technical issues, as per Police Commissioner Barbara Slowik Meisel. In a separate incident, Wesel police have initiated assessments after a security breach at another transformer substation.