Burundians Flock to Embassy Amid Kenya's Trade Crackdown

Hundreds of Burundians gathered at the Burundian embassy in Nairobi on Monday in response to President William Ruto's clampdown on small-scale traders from abroad. Many brought personal belongings, forming long queues as they faced uncertainty.

Following meetings with Kenyan business owners protesting against new tax policies, President Ruto ordered authorities to cease operations of foreign-owned businesses without work permits, effective immediately. While no significant enforcement was visible on Monday, reports of growing hostility towards Burundians spread.

Some 16,000 Burundians reside in Kenya, mainly engaged in small enterprises. Concerns rise as Ruto faces criticism for deflecting attention from economic challenges as the country gears up for next year's elections. Recent moves, including asking India's Tata Chemicals to halt operations, underscore the administration's pressure on foreign entities.