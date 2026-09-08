Ecuador's Hidden Crisis: A Nation Held Hostage by Violence

Ecuador faces a surge in internal displacement due to escalating violence from gang conflicts. Areas like the Nueva Prosperina district have seen intense bloodshed, forcing over 300,000 people to flee their homes. President Daniel Noboa's efforts to curb violence have yielded limited results, leaving communities vulnerable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 15:31 IST
Ecuador's Hidden Crisis: A Nation Held Hostage by Violence
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In Ecuador, the rise in gang violence is fueling a humanitarian crisis, driving over 300,000 residents to abandon their homes, as seen in Guayaquil’s Nueva Prosperina district.

President Daniel Noboa, who assumed office in 2023, pledged to curb the violence. However, his strategies have yet to significantly reduce the nation's escalating homicide rates.

Efforts to combat the criminal gangs' activities continue, but many families remain trapped, unable to escape extortion and violence. Communities are forced to navigate life under the constant threat of gangs who rule the streets.

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