Ecuador's Hidden Crisis: A Nation Held Hostage by Violence

In Ecuador, the rise in gang violence is fueling a humanitarian crisis, driving over 300,000 residents to abandon their homes, as seen in Guayaquil’s Nueva Prosperina district.

President Daniel Noboa, who assumed office in 2023, pledged to curb the violence. However, his strategies have yet to significantly reduce the nation's escalating homicide rates.

Efforts to combat the criminal gangs' activities continue, but many families remain trapped, unable to escape extortion and violence. Communities are forced to navigate life under the constant threat of gangs who rule the streets.