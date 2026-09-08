Rise of Domestic Extremism: Shifting Fears in the Post-9/11 USA

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals a significant shift in the American perception of threats, prioritizing domestic extremism over foreign terrorism. Currently, 33% of Americans cite domestic terrorism as the primary threat to safety, surpassing foreign terrorism, which only 20% consider the biggest threat.

The legacy of 9/11 continues to influence American views on security and military intervention, with most Americans reflecting on the event as a unifying moment in the nation's history. Public opinion on the worthiness of post-9/11 wars in Afghanistan and Iraq remains largely negative, with many Americans disapproving of their high costs.

Despite ongoing security concerns, 60% of Americans believe that measures taken in response to 9/11 have been effective. Public sentiment favors government-operated airport security over privatized options, while the expansion of domestic surveillance, especially electronic monitoring, is viewed critically by the majority.