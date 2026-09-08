Campaigners Challenge EU's Water Law Overhaul

Environmental advocacy groups have formally lodged a complaint against the European Commission, challenging its approach to reforming EU water protection laws. The groups claim that the Commission is proceeding without adequate evidence, jeopardizing stakeholders' rights.

The complaint, directed to the European Ombudsman, argues that the Commission's strategy to streamline policies, a move aimed at addressing industrial complaints of restrictive laws, lacks transparency. The Commission's planned legislative revision comes as a response to concerns raised by industries, particularly in mining, regarding the delays attributed to environmental safeguards.

The Ombudsman, an EU watchdog, is tasked with determining if an investigation is warranted. Although the Ombudsman cannot enforce actions, their recommendations could influence future EU legislation. The Commission has yet to offer a public comment on this contentious issue.