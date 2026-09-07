France Rethinks Plastic Bottle Recycling Strategy

In a significant policy shift, France has decided against implementing a nationwide mandatory deposit system for plastic bottles. The government had initially considered the measure to curb plastic pollution.

Environment Minister stated that the country will now focus on promoting voluntary recycling schemes in municipalities. This approach allows for more localized and adaptable solutions to the plastic waste problem.

This decision comes amidst ongoing discussions about sustainable waste management practices in France. The move is seen as an attempt to balance environmental goals with practicality and cost considerations on a municipal level.