Channel Tragedy: Smugglers on Trial in Paris

Fourteen men appeared in a Paris court on Tuesday, facing smuggling charges following the tragic drowning of over 30 migrants in the Channel, marking the worst recorded disaster involving migrants in the seaway between France and Britain. The incident occurred five years ago when their overcrowded dinghy deflated.

Afghan and Iraqi-Kurdish networks are believed to have organized the ill-fated journey from camps in Grande-Synthe and Calais, leading to charges against the accused, including involuntary manslaughter and facilitating illegal immigration. A French fishing vessel discovered bodies in the waters near Calais in November 2021, as stated in the court order.

Victims, mostly Iraqi Kurds alongside others from various nationalities, were on a non-certified, ill-equipped dinghy, making emergency response impossible, experts said. The trial, which runs until September 30, covers both the actions of the smugglers and the potential failings of the French authorities and military.