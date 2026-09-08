IIT Kanpur's AI Family Score Revolutionizes Welfare Identification

IIT Kanpur, in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh government, has developed an AI-based Family Score system to identify socio-economically disadvantaged households. This system uses existing government data, eliminating the need for costly surveys, and enhancing targeted welfare delivery. Phase 2 will expand this initiative across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 21:13 IST
IIT Kanpur's AI Family Score Revolutionizes Welfare Identification
IIT Kanpur (Photo: x/@IITKanpur). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

IIT Kanpur has unveiled its AI-powered Family Score system, revolutionizing the way governments identify socio-economically disadvantaged households. By utilizing existing data within government systems, the institute's innovative approach offers a faster and more cost-effective alternative to traditional household surveys.

In a collaboration with the Government of Andhra Pradesh, IIT Kanpur's AI models demonstrated the capability to outperform conventional surveys in evaluating household conditions while minimizing governmental expenditures. This project addresses the critical challenge of efficiently identifying families in need of welfare support without the burdens of extensive surveys.

Under the guidance of Prof Manindra Agrawal, Prof Nitin Saxena, and Manish Srivastava, the AI models have been calibrated using government datasets, providing dynamic socio-economic scores for households. This initiative, set to expand in Phase 2, aligns with the Andhra Pradesh government's vision for transparent and effective welfare delivery.

TRENDING

1
Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Global
2
Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Global
3
Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Global
4
Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Screen to Suitcase: What Turns Travel Content Into Reason to Pack Your Bags?

Energy Drinks May Trap Tired Teens in a Cycle of Lost Sleep

Clean Energy, Fair Choices: Why Governments Must Put Citizens at the Heart of Transition

Mongolia’s Health Cybersecurity at a Crossroads as Digital Care Expands Faster Than Defences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026