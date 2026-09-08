IIT Kanpur's AI Family Score Revolutionizes Welfare Identification

IIT Kanpur has unveiled its AI-powered Family Score system, revolutionizing the way governments identify socio-economically disadvantaged households. By utilizing existing data within government systems, the institute's innovative approach offers a faster and more cost-effective alternative to traditional household surveys.

In a collaboration with the Government of Andhra Pradesh, IIT Kanpur's AI models demonstrated the capability to outperform conventional surveys in evaluating household conditions while minimizing governmental expenditures. This project addresses the critical challenge of efficiently identifying families in need of welfare support without the burdens of extensive surveys.

Under the guidance of Prof Manindra Agrawal, Prof Nitin Saxena, and Manish Srivastava, the AI models have been calibrated using government datasets, providing dynamic socio-economic scores for households. This initiative, set to expand in Phase 2, aligns with the Andhra Pradesh government's vision for transparent and effective welfare delivery.