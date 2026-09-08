Legacies of Courage: The Relentless Impact of 9/11 Heroes

Scott Larsen was just four years old when he lost his father, a New York City firefighter, in the 9/11 attacks. His father was one of the 343 members of the New York City Fire Department who perished when the Twin Towers fell.

The events of September 11, 2001, have left a lasting impact on thousands of lives, including children who chose to pursue careers reflective of their parents. Larsen followed in his father's footsteps by joining the NYFD.

This tragic day also set new national security standards and inspired many, including Dr. Michael Crane, who continues to support those affected by the aftermath of the attacks. Meanwhile, Michael Tuohey faces unresolved questions from the events he encountered that day.