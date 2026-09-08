BJP Rethinks Strategy After By-Election Defeat in Bihar

Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary admits BJP introspection post-defeat in Bankipur by-election, emphasizing an internal fix is underway. He dismissed broader implications, citing historical electoral behavior in Bihar. Amid political attacks, Choudhary focuses on governance, urging MLAs to fulfill public mandates despite opposition rhetoric.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 21:21 IST
BJP Rethinks Strategy After By-Election Defeat in Bihar
Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has acknowledged that the Bharatiya Janata Party is undergoing introspection following its unexpected loss in the Bankipur assembly by-election. In a candid discussion with ANI, Choudhary stated that the party must become more self-confident as it works to rectify existing issues and regain lost ground.

The announcement followed the victory of Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor, who unseated the BJP from its stronghold by a considerable margin. Choudhary, however, downplayed the result, asserting that one by-election does not reflect the mandate of Bihar. He cited past election trends, emphasizing that key constituencies ultimately decide the state's political direction.

Amidst opposition claims on leadership failure, Choudhary maintained a steadfast focus on governance over political disputes. Highlighting his commitment to public service, he urged MLAs to remain accountable and proactive in their roles, pointing out that despite criticism, his aim remains the betterment of Bihar.

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