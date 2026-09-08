Star-Studded Shortlists Revealed for Ballon d'Or 2026 Awards

Harry Kane, Erling Haaland, and Lionel Messi headline the 30-man shortlist for the 2026 Men's Ballon d'Or, while Cape Verde's Vozinha vies for the Yashin award. The event marks its 70th edition and will take place in London, honoring Stanley Matthews, the first Ballon d'Or winner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 21:16 IST
Star-Studded Shortlists Revealed for Ballon d'Or 2026 Awards
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Harry Kane, Erling Haaland, and Lionel Messi are among the headline names on the 2026 Men's Ballon d'Or 30-man shortlist, according to an announcement by France Football on Tuesday.

Kane's phenomenal season included scoring 73 goals for Bayern Munich and England, culminating in a treble of Bundesliga, German Cup, and German Super Cup victories, as well as guiding England to the World Cup semi-finals. Haaland netted 58 goals for Manchester City and Norway, and Messi contributed to 75 goals in just 49 games for Inter Miami and Argentina, showcasing their competitive form ahead of the prestigious awards.

The women's shortlist features noteworthy talents like Poland's Ewa Pajor and Manchester City's Jamaican striker Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw. Additionally, Cape Verde's Vozinha received a nomination for the Yashin Trophy due to his standout World Cup performances. For the first time, the 70th Ballon d'Or ceremony will be hosted in London on October 26, paying tribute to Stanley Matthews, the first recipient of the award.

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