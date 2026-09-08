Israel Closes Britain's East Jerusalem Consulate Amid Sanction Dispute
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar announced the closure of Britain's consulate in East Jerusalem following UK sanctions on Israeli settlements. Additionally, British participation in the U.S.-led Gaza mission and training of Palestinian Authority forces will cease, with travel restrictions imposed on some UK officials.
In a diplomatic escalation, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar declared the shutdown of Britain's consulate in East Jerusalem. The decision follows London's imposition of sanctions targeting goods originating from Israeli settlements.
The Israeli government plans to block Britain's involvement in the U.S.-led coordination mission for Gaza, a move reflective of the increasing tensions between the two nations. Furthermore, British training of Palestinian Authority forces in the West Bank is set to end.
Saar stated that specific UK officials and other nationals will face entry bans into Israel, contributing to a significant fallout in British-Israeli relations.
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