Bihar CM Defends BJP's Inclusive Development Amid Reservation Protests

During an exclusive interview with ANI, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary underscored the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) unwavering commitment to the development of all societal sectors, irrespective of their economic or social standing. Choudhary elucidated the party's clear stance on reservation policies, refuting any ambiguity in their approach.

He recounted pivotal moments in India’s reservation policy history, referencing Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's instrumental role in creating constitutional safeguards for Dalit and tribal communities. Additionally, he acknowledged former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur and BJP stalwart Kailashpati Mishra's endeavors in securing quotas for Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs). According to Choudhary, "Babasaheb Ambedkar established a reservation system for Dalit and Adivasi communities, while leaders like Thakur and Mishra advanced protection for vulnerable societies in Bihar."

Choudhary also credited notable BJP figures, such as Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani, for supporting the Mandal Commission's implementation under V P Singh's leadership. He stated, "The Mandal Commission's inception received backing from Prime Minister V P Singh, Advani, and Vajpayee, leading to nationwide reservation." He further praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in safeguarding diverse societal segments. Choudhary emphasized protection inclusivity for individuals earning below Rs 8 lakh annually, maintaining that BJP's governance philosophy centers around holistic development. His remarks come amidst recent protests in Delhi demanding reservation reforms.

The protests, led by the Reservation Hatao Andolan group on August 21, called for revisions to caste-based reservations, engaging Union Minister JP Nadda in discussions. Amidst the debate, several leaders have reiterated reservation as a constitutional right for historically disadvantaged groups. In light of dissenting voices, Choudhary reassures the BJP's unwavering stance on equality and support for all, rich or poor, in reservation policies.