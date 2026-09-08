Maharashtra FDA Enforces Zero Tolerance with Major Food Safety Crackdown

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration has launched a strict enforcement campaign, 'Safe Food, Safe Medicine, Safe Maharashtra.’ It has suspended multiple food-related licenses, including prominent eateries and e-commerce platforms, due to critical food safety violations such as pest infestations and expired goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 20:55 IST
Maharashtra FDA Enforces Zero Tolerance with Major Food Safety Crackdown
Maharashtra FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a staunch move to bolster food safety measures, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has embarked on a rigorous enforcement campaign named 'Safe Food, Safe Medicine, Safe Maharashtra.'

This drive has seen the suspension of licenses for several prominent establishments, including eateries, dark stores, and dairy suppliers, triggered by significant hygiene and food safety infringement. A recent FDA press release detailed inspections of five base kitchens and food plazas catering to railway passengers, resulting in the suspension of a Mumbai hotel's license due to severe cleanliness issues like cockroach infestations and unsafe food handling practices.

Major clampdowns also hit e-commerce platforms. The FDA quickly penalized these platforms following revelations of live cockroach infestations, violations of cold-chain procedures, and selling expired products. The enforcement extended to a religious organization’s kitchen and associated outlets, which faced suspensions over pest infestations and inadequate food safety protocols. Dairy and sweet manufacturing units were shut down for mislabeling and illegal, unhygienic operations, and the FDA recommended terminating licenses for several Mumbai cafés.

To broaden citizen involvement, the public is urged to report any food adulteration or safety concerns directly to the FDA. The state maintains a zero-tolerance policy on public health compromises, promising ongoing legal action against any entity distributing expired or harmful food products.

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