Deportees Under Fire: Migrants Face Hostility in Equatorial Guinea

Migrant deportees arriving in Equatorial Guinea from the United States have reported alarming incidents of hostility, notably being threatened at gunpoint by local police. Witnesses and video footage shared with Reuters reveal escalating tensions under the U.S. deportation program.

Concerns about inadequate medical care and legal assistance have been raised by deportees held in Malabo, the former capital. The disorder erupted over access to mobile phones, with migrants facing semi-automatic rifles pointed at them by officers marked 'National Police.' Human rights groups highlight the lack of transparency in third-country deals established by the Trump administration.

Legal experts and advocates criticize the policy, noting that many deportees fear torture if returned to their home countries. The U.S. insists its actions are lawful, yet migrant safety in Equatorial Guinea remains questionable, demanding urgent review by international rights protection bodies.