Massive UK Airport Chaos: Technical Issue Grounds Flights

A major technical glitch within the UK's air traffic control system caused widespread flight disruptions on Tuesday. Key airports including Heathrow, Gatwick, and Manchester were significantly impacted, leading to hundreds of cancelled and delayed flights.

NATS, the air traffic control provider, confirmed the problem originated from its flight processing system. Engineers were dispatched to quickly restore normal operations, although recovery was expected to take time.

This incident follows earlier warnings from Britain's aviation regulator, urging improved contingency planning after previous technical failures. The issue underscored vulnerabilities within the system, impacting airlines' operations and resulting in significant financial losses.