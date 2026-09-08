US Sanctions Elevate Pressure on Iran's Aviation Sector

The United States has taken significant action by issuing 36 new sanctions against Iran, particularly focusing on the aviation industry. This move is part of a broader strategy to intensify economic pressure on Tehran as the Middle Eastern conflict continues into its seventh month.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced that the primary targets are Iran's Mahan Air and other Iranian airlines, along with front companies and foreign intermediaries engaged in covert operations to obtain U.S.-origin aircraft and cutting-edge technology.

The sanctions have extended to businesses in Turkey and the UAE, accused of assisting Iran's procurement networks. In an official statement, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned entities dealing with the sanctioned airlines that they risk exclusion from the global financial system.