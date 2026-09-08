US Sanctions Elevate Pressure on Iran's Aviation Sector

The United States issued 36 new sanctions aimed at Iran's aviation industry, targeting airlines and companies involved in procuring U.S.-origin technology. The sanctions intend to ground Iranian airlines and warn businesses against dealings with sanctioned entities, potentially cutting them off from the global financial system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 20:21 IST
US Sanctions Elevate Pressure on Iran's Aviation Sector
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The United States has taken significant action by issuing 36 new sanctions against Iran, particularly focusing on the aviation industry. This move is part of a broader strategy to intensify economic pressure on Tehran as the Middle Eastern conflict continues into its seventh month.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced that the primary targets are Iran's Mahan Air and other Iranian airlines, along with front companies and foreign intermediaries engaged in covert operations to obtain U.S.-origin aircraft and cutting-edge technology.

The sanctions have extended to businesses in Turkey and the UAE, accused of assisting Iran's procurement networks. In an official statement, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned entities dealing with the sanctioned airlines that they risk exclusion from the global financial system.

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