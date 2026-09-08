IRGC Navy Seizes U.S. Submersible as Tensions Escalate
Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps claims to have captured a U.S. unmanned submersible at the Strait of Hormuz, amid heightened tensions. President Trump suggests future oil price plummets linked to potential U.S. victory over Iran, raising stakes over Middle Eastern military operations.
- Country:
- Iran
In a bold, strategic move, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy announced the capture of a U.S. unmanned submersible at the Strait of Hormuz. The IRGC described the mission as a complex intelligence and operative feat, securing what they termed one of the 'most modern, intelligent' U.S. naval assets.
The seized submersible, reportedly embedded with cutting-edge underwater technology, was slated for U.S. fleet service by 2025, according to the IRGC Navy. Iran's state news agency, IRNA, suggested that the capture serves as a 'war trophy' and is anticipated to release images soon. Meanwhile, the U.S. government has yet to address these claims.
This incident surfaces amid rising geopolitical friction, highlighted by former President Donald Trump's comments on oil prices. Trump suggested that a U.S. military victory in Iran would lead to a sharp decline in gas prices, down to under two dollars per gallon. He further reiterated his stance against Iran's potential nuclear armament.
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