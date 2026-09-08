Migrants in Limbo: Navigating New Realities Along Mexico's Northern Border

Migrant shelters in northern Mexico are seeing decreased numbers as U.S. immigration policies under President Trump dissuade migrants from attempting to cross the border. Many, like Ecuadorean migrant Salome Villena, are choosing to stay in cities such as Ciudad Juarez, altering the demographics and management of local shelters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 16:30 IST
Migrants in Limbo: Navigating New Realities Along Mexico's Northern Border
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Migrant shelters along Mexico's northern border are seeing a significant decline in numbers due to President Donald Trump's strict immigration policies and deportation campaigns. The shifting U.S. immigration landscape has led many migrants, including Ecuadorean Salome Villena and her family, to reassess their plans to cross into the United States.

Villena's family, once intending to enter the U.S., decided to stay in Ciudad Juarez after unfavorable policy changes and a bad experience with a smuggler. Trump's policies have effectively closed legal pathways such as the CBP One app, stranding many in Mexican border cities and prompting authorities to prepare for increased deportations.

The impact of these changes is evident in shelters across Ciudad Juarez, where diminished migrant flows have led to reduced occupancy and altered demographic profiles. Juan Fierro of the Good Samaritan shelter notes fewer migrants are reaching Mexico's northern border. Meanwhile, Dirvan Garcia from Coespo highlights that many migrants are now settling in the city permanently.

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