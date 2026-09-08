Canada Strikes Back: Tariffs Escalate Trade Tensions

Canada's retaliatory tariffs against U.S. goods took effect after Tuesday's midnight, intensifying a protracted trade conflict and prompting Prime Minister Mark Carney to advocate for a strategic pivot away from reliance on the U.S. The Canadian tariffs follow the U.S. imposition of a 50% tariff on Canadian goods last month after negotiations fell apart.

Carney expressed confidence in Canada's ability to adapt and thrive despite the tariffs, acknowledging the costs involved. "We have everything we need to pivot and prosper," Carney said, emphasizing that inaction would be more costly.

The counter-tariffs, aimed at putting economic and political pressure on Washington, impact $20 billion worth of U.S. goods, potentially affecting key sectors ahead of the U.S. midterm elections. Analysts express concern about the implications for the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, vital for North America's trade continuity.