Tragic School Fire in Congo's Bukavu
A catastrophic blaze at a school in Bukavu, a rebel-controlled city in Congo, has resulted in the deaths of at least 17 individuals, including children. Medical sources confirmed the tragic toll on Thursday, highlighting the dire situation in the conflict-affected region.
A tragic fire at a school in the rebel-controlled city of Bukavu, Congo, has claimed the lives of at least 17 people, including children, according to medical sources on Thursday.
The incident underscores the perilous conditions faced by residents in conflict areas, heightening concerns about safety and security.
Rescue teams are combing through the debris, while families mourn the loss of their loved ones in this devastating event.