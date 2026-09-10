Tragic School Fire in Rebel-Held Bukavu Claims Multiple Lives

A devastating fire swept through a school in the rebel-controlled city of Bukavu in Congo, claiming at least 17 lives, including some children, according to local and medical authorities on Thursday.

A witness told Reuters about helping to load bodies of 17 deceased men and children into an ambulance. Additionally, a local health center received 10 bodies, and another hospital admitted over 50 students, 14 of whom later succumbed to their injuries.

Bukavu has been under the control of the Rwanda-backed AFC/M23 rebels since last year's offensive. The fire's cause remains unclear, and Corneille Nangaa, the coordinator of the rebel alliance, estimated the death toll to be around 10, pending further confirmation.