Pakistan's Diplomatic Tightrope: Balancing Alliances Amid Rising Tensions

Pakistan faces a complex diplomatic dilemma as it navigates its roles as both a defense partner to Saudi Arabia and a mediator with Iran. Recent Yemeni Houthi attacks on Saudi forces test Pakistan's alliances, highlighting the delicate balance Islamabad maintains amid escalating regional tensions and economic considerations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 14:30 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 14:30 IST
Pakistan's Diplomatic Tightrope: Balancing Alliances Amid Rising Tensions
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Pakistan finds itself in a precarious position as it balances between its defense commitments to Saudi Arabia and its diplomatic mediation with Iran. The recent Yemeni Houthi assaults on Saudi forces have intensified this dilemma, testing how Islamabad can maintain its dual roles without escalating into conflict.

These developments come as Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey signed a defense alliance which views an attack on one as an attack on all. However, Pakistani officials feel the Houthi threat could draw them into war, more so than past Iranian strikes on Saudi infrastructure.

Compounding this is Pakistan's need for Gulf defense deals to stabilize its economy, relying on oil routes that Iran and the Houthis can disrupt. Islamabad aims to remain a mediator, but its soldiers' proximity to conflict zones and existing military commitments stretch its resources thin.

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