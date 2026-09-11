Global Market Jitters: Inflation, Oil Prices, and Bond Yields

Global financial markets are experiencing high volatility as key economic indicators raise concerns among investors. U.S. Treasury yields have surged, reflecting fears of rampant inflation and fiscal policies impacting borrowing costs worldwide.

Australian bond yields reached their highest levels in 15 years, while New Zealand swap rates also climbed. The rising oil prices, particularly Brent crude topping $108 per barrel, are intensifying inflationary pressures, partly due to geopolitical tensions in vital shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz.

All eyes are on the forthcoming U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which could seal the Federal Reserve's decision on raising interest rates. A significant rise in CPI might drive the 10-year Treasury yields beyond the psychologically critical 5% threshold, influencing global economic stability.