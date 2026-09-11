Unseen Smoke Over Saudi Arabia's Vital Oil Lifeline

Imagery from satellites highlighted smoke on Thursday near Saudi Arabia's strategic East-West oil pipeline. This sighting raised questions, though Saudi authorities and Aramco have yet to provide any corroboration about reported incidents.

The East-West route is important for Saudi Arabia, especially as the conflict in the region deepens. Aramco has increased crude volumes transported via this pipeline, redirecting flows to bypass the volatile Strait of Hormuz after Iran's strategic maneuvering.

Despite the smoke signals picked up and verified by Reuters, official statements remain withheld at the moment, leaving observers speculating the cause behind this atmospheric anomaly.