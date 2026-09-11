German Prosecutors Charge Seven in Foiled Terror Plot

German federal prosecutors have made a significant move by charging seven Berlin residents with membership in Hamas, a known foreign terrorist organization. The charges also include preparations for a planned attack involving the acquisition of weapons.

The warning comes on the heels of an increase in calls for violence against Jews in Germany from various militant groups after the Hamas-led attacks on Israel in October 2023. German domestic intelligence has taken serious note of these threats, indicating efforts by Hamas or associated individuals to create secretive logistical networks within Germany for obtaining weapons and planning attacks.

Prosecutors have detailed that these men acted on direct orders from senior Hamas leaders. They managed to secure an automatic rifle, 13 pistols, and over 700 rounds of ammunition for a planned attack aimed at coinciding with the second anniversary of the October 2023 attacks. Those accused are currently in custody awaiting further legal action.