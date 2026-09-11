BRICS Synergy: Modi and Putin Fortify Special Relationship Amid Global Turmoil

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to enhance their countries' special relationship, focusing on energy and defense. The leaders discussed maritime trade safety amidst global conflicts, and India emphasized resolving disputes through diplomacy. The meeting took place before the BRICS summit in New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 18:47 IST
BRICS Synergy: Modi and Putin Fortify Special Relationship Amid Global Turmoil
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On Friday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to deepen their nations' special relationship in discussions covering energy and defense, according to a statement from India's foreign ministry. The discussions occurred ahead of the upcoming BRICS summit in New Delhi.

India, striving to maintain strong diplomatic ties with various countries like the U.S., Russia, and Iran, is also grappling with disruptions stemming from conflicts in Ukraine and Iran. Modi and Putin exchanged views on conflicts affecting maritime trade and reiterated the need for dialogue and diplomacy in conflict resolution.

Russia has become a key energy supplier to India, with Russian oil forming a significant part of India's imports. As Modi and Putin concluded their talks, they also attended the India-Russia industrial fair, highlighting sectors such as technology, space, and nuclear science, aiming to boost bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030.

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