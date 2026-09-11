Brazil's Arabica Surge: Stocking ICE's Coffee Vaults

Traders are gearing up to deliver significant quantities of Arabica coffee from Brazil, the world's leading producer, to ICE exchange warehouses. This move comes as stocks have plummeted to a 26-year low, leading to increased prices, according to industry insiders.

The ICE Futures U.S. arabica coffee contract, a benchmark for global coffee pricing, climbed to a six-month peak over $3.5 per pound in July. Despite forecasts of a surplus in the 2026/27 season, prices linger around $3 per pound, mainly due to low ICE arabica stocks, primarily stored in Antwerp, Belgium.

To boost ICE-certified stocks, Olam and Louis Dreyfus Company aim to certify up to 200,000 bags for delivery with December futures. With extreme weather causing harvest delays, stocks are under 220,000 bags, far below comfortable levels. Increased shipments to Belgium signal excess supplies, impacting market dynamics.