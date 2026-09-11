Brazil's Arabica Surge: Stocking ICE's Coffee Vaults

Traders plan substantial deliveries of Brazilian arabica coffee to ICE warehouses as stocks reach historic lows, pushing prices up. Despite a predicted surplus by 2026/27, stocks remain low. Key players like Olam and Louis Dreyfus Company aim to certify large volumes for the December futures contract.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 18:46 IST
Brazil's Arabica Surge: Stocking ICE's Coffee Vaults
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Traders are gearing up to deliver significant quantities of Arabica coffee from Brazil, the world's leading producer, to ICE exchange warehouses. This move comes as stocks have plummeted to a 26-year low, leading to increased prices, according to industry insiders.

The ICE Futures U.S. arabica coffee contract, a benchmark for global coffee pricing, climbed to a six-month peak over $3.5 per pound in July. Despite forecasts of a surplus in the 2026/27 season, prices linger around $3 per pound, mainly due to low ICE arabica stocks, primarily stored in Antwerp, Belgium.

To boost ICE-certified stocks, Olam and Louis Dreyfus Company aim to certify up to 200,000 bags for delivery with December futures. With extreme weather causing harvest delays, stocks are under 220,000 bags, far below comfortable levels. Increased shipments to Belgium signal excess supplies, impacting market dynamics.

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