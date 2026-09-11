Global Markets on Edge: Inflation Fuels Rate Hike Speculation

Global equity markets stabilized on Friday as oil prices dipped, yet rising U.S. consumer inflation triggered expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike. The Consumer Price Index rose by 0.4%, increasing the chances of a quarter-point hike. Markets brace for prolonged higher rates amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 18:48 IST
Global Markets on Edge: Inflation Fuels Rate Hike Speculation
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A temporary halt in the global equity market selloff emerged on Friday amid falling oil prices, even as sharp U.S. consumer inflation prompted traders to speculate on a Federal Reserve rate hike. This pause followed a significant rise in the Consumer Price Index by 0.4% last month, up from 0.1% in July, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

David Rees of Schroders highlighted that despite headline inflation being affected by soaring energy prices, underlying factors indicate that domestic inflation persists. Consequently, traders increased bets on a rate hike at the Fed's upcoming meeting, with market predictions jumping from 67% to 85% for a quarter-point increase.

With tensions over the Strait of Hormuz and remarks from President Donald Trump regarding prolonged conflict, global bond yields surged, reflecting inflation concerns. Meanwhile, oil prices relented following diplomatic efforts in the Middle East to manage shipping through the contested waterway.

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