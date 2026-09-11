Global Markets on Edge: Inflation Fuels Rate Hike Speculation

A temporary halt in the global equity market selloff emerged on Friday amid falling oil prices, even as sharp U.S. consumer inflation prompted traders to speculate on a Federal Reserve rate hike. This pause followed a significant rise in the Consumer Price Index by 0.4% last month, up from 0.1% in July, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

David Rees of Schroders highlighted that despite headline inflation being affected by soaring energy prices, underlying factors indicate that domestic inflation persists. Consequently, traders increased bets on a rate hike at the Fed's upcoming meeting, with market predictions jumping from 67% to 85% for a quarter-point increase.

With tensions over the Strait of Hormuz and remarks from President Donald Trump regarding prolonged conflict, global bond yields surged, reflecting inflation concerns. Meanwhile, oil prices relented following diplomatic efforts in the Middle East to manage shipping through the contested waterway.