Mourinho Weighs In On 2030 World Cup Final Venue Debate

Real Madrid's manager, Jose Mourinho, addressed comments by Royal Moroccan Football Federation president Fouzi Lekjaa over the selection of the 2030 FIFA World Cup final venue. The tournament, set to be hosted by Spain, Portugal, and Morocco, has ignited debate over the final's location.

During a press briefing before Real Madrid's La Liga match against Rayo Vallecano, Mourinho was asked his opinion regarding the final's venue. He remarked to AS newspaper, "There's a difference between where the match should be held and where I wish it would be held." He expressed a personal preference for Lisbon, adding, "If you can play in a legendary stadium where some of the best players have graced the pitch, it should be here."

His comments follow assertions by Lekjaa during an event in Bouznika, claiming Morocco's Benslimane province would host the final. Lekjaa referenced the Grand Stade Hassan II as the intended venue, despite FIFA having not yet confirmed a decision. An official source from FIFA clarified that no promises had been made, and the decision would emerge at a later date.