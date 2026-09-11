Supreme Court Halts IAS Officer Rinku Dhugga's Reinstatement Amid Controversy

In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court has issued a stay on the reinstatement of IAS officer Rinku Dhugga, who faced compulsory retirement due to a controversy involving the alleged use of Delhi's Thyagaraj Stadium for dog-walking. This incident had garnered widespread media attention last year.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana have served notice to Dhugga following a challenge by the Centre against a Delhi High Court judgment. The Delhi High Court had upheld a Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) order directing Dhugga's reinstatement, which has now been temporarily stayed.

Dhugga's retirement had been contested at the CAT, leading to its reversal. The High Court supported the tribunal's decision, pointing out inconsistencies in the committee's review, including the lack of adverse remarks in Dhugga's performance records. This matter is scheduled for further hearing on October 13, as the legal battle continues.