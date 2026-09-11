The Ukrainian military has launched a significant offensive against Russian infrastructure, targeting an oil industry facility in Volgograd, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced.

According to Zelenskiy, long-range sanctions were imposed against additional targets in regions including Dagestan, Udmurtia, and several others, reflecting a strategic escalation.

Further specifics regarding the impact of these actions are currently undisclosed, leaving room for speculation about the potential ripple effects across these regions.