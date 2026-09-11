Gulf Nations Meet in Oman to Secure Hormuz Shipping Routes

Iran has announced plans for a high-profile meeting, set to take place in Oman on Monday, involving foreign ministers from Iraq and other Arab states that border the Gulf region. The meeting aims to address the security of commercial shipping routes.

The primary focus of the discussions will be on ensuring the safety of these routes, particularly through the strategically essential Strait of Hormuz. This area is a pivotal channel for global energy supplies and has seen rising tensions and threats in recent times.

Esmaeil Baghaei, spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, confirmed the meeting's agenda, underscoring the importance of regional cooperation in maintaining open and secure navigation through the Strait.