Gulf Nations Meet in Oman to Secure Hormuz Shipping Routes

Iran is organizing a meeting in Oman with foreign ministers of Iraq and various Arab states bordering the Gulf. The key agenda is to secure safe commercial shipping routes through the crucial Strait of Hormuz, according to Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 19:09 IST
Gulf Nations Meet in Oman to Secure Hormuz Shipping Routes
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Iran has announced plans for a high-profile meeting, set to take place in Oman on Monday, involving foreign ministers from Iraq and other Arab states that border the Gulf region. The meeting aims to address the security of commercial shipping routes.

The primary focus of the discussions will be on ensuring the safety of these routes, particularly through the strategically essential Strait of Hormuz. This area is a pivotal channel for global energy supplies and has seen rising tensions and threats in recent times.

Esmaeil Baghaei, spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, confirmed the meeting's agenda, underscoring the importance of regional cooperation in maintaining open and secure navigation through the Strait.

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