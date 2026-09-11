AI-Induced Legal Misstep: New Mexico Lawyer Fined for Fake Testimony

A New Mexico lawyer, Stephen Aarons, faced fines from the state's highest court for including fabricated police testimony in a court filing. Aarons had used OpenAI's ChatGPT, which generated made-up statements, without verifying their accuracy, leading to the $5,000 penalty and contempt charges.

The New Mexico Supreme Court criticized Aarons for his lack of remorse and concern for his client, who is appealing a murder conviction. Aarons expressed regret and attributed the error to underestimating AI's capability to fabricate details. The court has referred him to an attorney disciplinary board for further investigation.

This case highlights growing concerns about the legal profession's reliance on AI tools without adequate vetting. Aarons’ situation has drawn attention to similar instances where AI tools have been improperly utilized in legal documents, emphasizing the need for caution and verification.