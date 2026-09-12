Wall Street Rallies Amid Oil Retreat and Inflation Expectations

Wall Street experienced a surge on Friday as retreating oil prices and robust consumer price data heightened expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week. Key tech stocks made significant gains, with Dell soaring 11% to a historic high. Hewlett Packard Enterprise followed suit, jumping 10%, alongside a 6.5% rise in HP shares following Oracle's strong quarterly results, although Oracle itself dipped slightly by 0.5%.

Data revealed that U.S. consumer prices accelerated last month due to rebounding gasoline costs, intensifying the pressure on the Fed to tighten monetary policy against inflation. Analysts are now forecasting a 90% probability for a rate increase during the Fed's policy meeting next Wednesday, according to the CME FedWatch tool, up from a 72% likelihood the previous day.

As these developments unfolded, the S&P 500 rose 0.99% to 7,666.77 points, while the Nasdaq and Dow Jones each gained 1.08%. The PHLX chip index showed a 2.39% jump, bolstered by gains in tech stock Advanced Micro Devices. Meanwhile, the CBOE Volatility Index, a measure of market fear, fell by 2.2 points to 15.63.