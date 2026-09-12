Wall Street Rallies Amid Oil Retreat and Inflation Expectations
Wall Street saw a significant rally as oil prices retreated and strong consumer price data boosted expectations of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Major tech stocks like Dell and Hewlett Packard Enterprise soared, while the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Jones showed robust gains.
Wall Street experienced a surge on Friday as retreating oil prices and robust consumer price data heightened expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week. Key tech stocks made significant gains, with Dell soaring 11% to a historic high. Hewlett Packard Enterprise followed suit, jumping 10%, alongside a 6.5% rise in HP shares following Oracle's strong quarterly results, although Oracle itself dipped slightly by 0.5%.
Data revealed that U.S. consumer prices accelerated last month due to rebounding gasoline costs, intensifying the pressure on the Fed to tighten monetary policy against inflation. Analysts are now forecasting a 90% probability for a rate increase during the Fed's policy meeting next Wednesday, according to the CME FedWatch tool, up from a 72% likelihood the previous day.
As these developments unfolded, the S&P 500 rose 0.99% to 7,666.77 points, while the Nasdaq and Dow Jones each gained 1.08%. The PHLX chip index showed a 2.39% jump, bolstered by gains in tech stock Advanced Micro Devices. Meanwhile, the CBOE Volatility Index, a measure of market fear, fell by 2.2 points to 15.63.
ALSO READ
-
Volatile Markets: Interest Rate Hike Looms as Fed Meets
-
Inflation Surge Triggers Fed Action Amid Rising Energy Costs
-
European Stocks Rebound: Navigating Inflation and Oil Price Volatility
-
U.S. Stock Market Rebounds Amid Oil Price Pullback and Inflation Data
-
Investors Hold Their Breath Ahead of Potential Fed Rate Hike