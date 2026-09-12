Tensions Rise as North Korea Fires Ballistic Missiles

North Korea launched multiple short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast, prompting emergency security meetings in South Korea and coordination with the U.S. and Japan. The situation remains under close watch, although the U.S. assessed no immediate threat to its forces or allies, urging North Korea to cease such actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 05:59 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 05:59 IST
Tensions Rise as North Korea Fires Ballistic Missiles
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North Korea has heightened tensions by launching several short-range ballistic missiles from the Wonsan area towards the east coast, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff. The early morning launch, monitored by both South Korean and U.S. authorities, saw the missiles travel approximately 250 kilometers.

South Korean and U.S. intelligence services tracked the missile launch, coordinating closely with Japan to share intelligence. The South Korean military remains on high alert, ready to respond to any provocations, as confirmed in an official statement by the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

In response to the missile activity, South Korea's presidential National Security Office convened an emergency meeting with defense officials to assess the security implications and determine necessary actions. Meanwhile, U.S. Pacific Command stated that the launches did not present an immediate threat to its personnel or allies, underscoring ongoing commitments to regional defense.

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