Trump's Green Light to Chinese Automakers: A New Era?

President Donald Trump has indicated his willingness to allow Chinese automakers to set up manufacturing plants in the United States. This statement diverges from the general opposition seen among U.S. lawmakers and domestic car manufacturers.

During an interview on 'The Ingraham Angle' on Fox News, Trump stated, "If China wanted to come in and open a plant to build their cars here, I'd be okay with that."

He highlighted the importance of these companies hiring American workers, similar to practices by Japanese firms. However, he stressed his disapproval of Chinese companies manufacturing in Mexico and then shipping vehicles to the U.S.