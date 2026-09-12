The Syrian government's initiative to transform Mezzeh military airport into a private jet hub is causing distress among rights groups and locals. Concerns are mounting about potential disruptions to suspected mass graves and land claims, highlighting broader issues of historical injustices in Syria.

According to documents from the Syria Justice and Accountability Centre, the airport was a site for executions and detentions under Assad's rule. Rights groups urge halting redevelopment to allow investigations, fearing the destruction of critical evidence related to unresolved disappearances.

Protests have erupted among landowners whose property was appropriated by the government without compensation to make way for the airport. Residents demand inclusion in redevelopment discussions, spotlighting ongoing calls for restitution of disputed properties from the Assad era.