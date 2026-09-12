Frances Tiafoe Eyes Grand Slam Glory After U.S. Open Run

Frances Tiafoe is focusing on perfecting his ability to close out matches following his semi-final defeat to fellow American Ben Shelton at the U.S. Open. Despite the setback, Tiafoe leaves New York with pride, reassured by his ascent to a career-high world ranking of number eight.

The match against Shelton saw Tiafoe, the 11th seed, losing 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5, marking his third semi-final appearance in the event. This performance secures his return to the world's top 10 rankings for the first time since 2023, reaffirming his status in the upper echelons of tennis.

Tiafoe, 28, remains steadfast in his ultimate ambition to win a major title. As he prepares for the ATP Finals in Turin, he acknowledges the need to continue refining his game. He expressed gratitude for the support received in New York and is eager to resume training ahead of the season's final stretch.