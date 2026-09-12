Ben Shelton's Grand Slam Ascendancy: Breaking Boundaries in New York

American tennis player Ben Shelton is relishing his unprecedented advance to the U.S. Open final, where he aims to become the first American men’s singles champ in 23 years and the first Black male winner since 1968. Facing Alexander Zverev, Shelton credits his new-found consistency for this historic run.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 10:49 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 10:49 IST
Ben Shelton's Grand Slam Ascendancy: Breaking Boundaries in New York
Ben Shelton

Ben Shelton, the rising American tennis star, is making waves by advancing to his first Grand Slam final at the U.S. Open. With a remarkable win over compatriot Frances Tiafoe, Shelton is poised to end a 23-year American men’s singles title drought.

The 23-year-old's journey is especially significant as he chases history to become the first Black American man to win the prestigious title since Arthur Ashe in 1968. Shelton prepares for a challenging match against Alexander Zverev, the top seed, whom he's yet to defeat in their previous meetings.

Shelton has navigated the pressures of the tournament with admirable focus, crediting his supportive team for keeping him grounded. As he embraces the nervous excitement of the finals, Shelton enjoys the process and aims to push his limits on tennis's grandest stage.

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