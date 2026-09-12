Prison Plotter: Nine-Year Sentence for Kherbouch in Donnarumma Paris Robbery

Ilyas Kherbouch was sentenced to nine years in prison for orchestrating a violent robbery where goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and his girlfriend were held captive in their Paris home in July 2023. The Paris prosecutor's office announced the sentence on Saturday.

Kherbouch, convicted for armed robbery and unlawful detention, masterminded the attack from prison. He was already serving time for other offences at the time of the crime. Although the prosecutor sought a 10-year sentence, Kherbouch's lawyer, Alfred Reboul, reported that his client had not decided to appeal the judgment.

At the time of the robbery, Donnarumma played for Paris Saint-Germain. He has since moved to Manchester City after contributing to PSG's historic Champions League triumph. This case underscores ongoing concerns about prison-derived criminal operations.