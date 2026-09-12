Saudi Pipeline Attack Heightens Middle East Tensions

Saudi Arabia has taken the precautionary step of temporarily closing its critical East-West pipeline after an aerial attack, escalating concerns over Middle East stability and the global oil market.

As the attack is believed to have been launched by Iran-backed groups from Iraq, this incident underscores the fragile geopolitical situation in the region. It has already impacted global oil prices, pushing them higher amid fears of further disruptions.

As international tension mounts, diplomatic solutions remain elusive. Attempts by Iran and Gulf Arab states to negotiate over the Strait of Hormuz appear stymied, with no significant progress expected from upcoming talks in Oman.