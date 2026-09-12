Tyre Strategy Battle Heats Up at Spanish Grand Prix
Max Verstappen faces challenges in the Spanish Grand Prix with limited overtaking opportunities, relying on tire degradation to gain an advantage. Despite qualifying third, the intricacies of tire management on a high-grip track remain a critical factor. Rivals admit strategy and tire management are key at this pivotal event.
Max Verstappen rated his chances of overtaking as almost nil in Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix, highlighting the challenge posed by the circuit's design and tire conditions.
Starting third for Red Bull, Verstappen trails behind McLaren's Lando Norris and Mercedes's Kimi Antonelli. He acknowledges the difficulty of directly challenging Norris, given the layout's lack of overtaking corners and reliance on rivals' tire degradation.
George Russell of Mercedes humorously suggested extreme thermal degradation might trigger an unconventional six-stop strategy due to the demanding banked curve of 'La Monumental.' With tire management crucial, Antonelli remains cautious about strategy amid the track's smooth, high-grip surface. McLaren's Norris, recovering from missed practice sessions, emphasizes the importance of track familiarization and tire degradation awareness ahead of the race.
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