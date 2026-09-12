Drone Disruptions: Brussels Airport's Latest Security Challenge

Brussels Airport experienced a half-hour disruption due to a drone sighting on Friday evening. This incident follows previous drone incursions in Belgium, prompting concerns about Russian interference, despite no concrete evidence. Belgian authorities have invested in defensive technology to mitigate such occurrences in the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 22:58 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 22:58 IST
Drone Disruptions: Brussels Airport's Latest Security Challenge
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For a brief half-hour on Friday evening, Brussels Airport's operations came to a sudden halt, disrupted by an unexpected drone sighting. The incident has reignited concerns over airspace security, echoing similar events that have plagued the area over the past year, as confirmed by air traffic control operator Skeyes on Saturday.

Details regarding the type of drone and the number of affected flights were scarce, as indicated by Skeyes spokesperson Kurt Verwilgen, who pointed out that the drone vanished after being detected. Last November, Belgian authorities responded to similar concerns by acquiring defensive kamikaze drones from a Latvian supplier, following incidents around civilian airports and other sensitive sites.

Previous incursions have sparked fears of foreign interference, notably from Russia, although conclusive evidence remains absent. Despite Russia's denial, Belgian officials continue to be on alert, investing in new technology to bolster security and prevent future disruptions.

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