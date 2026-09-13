Political Instability Threatens Kosovo's EU Aspirations

Kosovo's parliament re-elected Albin Kurti as prime minister, with 62 votes, following his party's election win. Political challenges persist, with the failure to elect a president risking another snap election. A stable government is crucial for Kosovo's EU membership aspirations, but opposition concerns and instability prevail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 19:45 IST
Political Instability Threatens Kosovo's EU Aspirations
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Political uncertainty looms in Kosovo as the parliament re-elected Albin Kurti as prime minister on Sunday, following his party's success in the June elections. With Kurti securing 62 votes in the 120-seat parliament, the focus now shifts to electing a president to avoid another snap election.

Efforts to elect a new president hit a snag after Kurti's deal with the opposition Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK). Despite LDK's initial support for law professor Bekim Sejdiu as president, dissent within the party threatens to derail the process. The failure to elect a president could trigger Kosovo's fourth election in two years.

Kosovo's instability hampers its EU aspirations, as Brussels emphasizes the need for stable institutions to implement necessary reforms. The session faced boycotts from opposition parties, who raised concerns about the constitutionality of the parliamentary session, adding further complexities to the political landscape.

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